Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $192.91

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.91 and last traded at $194.49, with a volume of 43814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $194.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.45 and its 200 day moving average is $242.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBK. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,389,000 after purchasing an additional 57,102 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

