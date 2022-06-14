Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,113,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 7,298,273 shares.The stock last traded at $342.34 and had previously closed at $344.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

