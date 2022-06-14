Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 50,000 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The offshore driller reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 45.30%.
Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.
