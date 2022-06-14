Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.81 and traded as low as C$14.30. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$14.73, with a volume of 9,309 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCM. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$340.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.81.

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.87 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.12%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

