VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW) Short Interest Up 60.3% in May

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 1,049.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 117,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 106,901 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77,297 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000.

NASDAQ:VTIQW opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.59.

