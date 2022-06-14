Veeva Systems (VEEV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) in the last few weeks:

6/3/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $232.00.

6/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $240.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $205.00.

5/24/2022 – Veeva Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $237.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Veeva Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/19/2022 – Veeva Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

VEEV stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,376 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 412,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,724,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 141.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,544,000 after acquiring an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

