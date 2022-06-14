Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider David S. Hall Sells 1,616,068 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 1,616,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $2,036,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,496,005 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,966.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VLDR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,724,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,732. The company has a market cap of $262.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.91.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 73.29% and a negative net margin of 440.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 411,892 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 23.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 146.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 178,971 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.