Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.12

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 62034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.66.

VEOEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.50 ($38.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

