VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 6.5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 78,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,173,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get VEON alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in VEON by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of VEON by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.