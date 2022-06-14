VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 6.5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 78,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,173,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
