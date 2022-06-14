Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -400.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,403,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 816.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 102,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $719,000.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.