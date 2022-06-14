VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Down 30.1% in May

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the May 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 776,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VRSN stock opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average is $211.99. VeriSign has a one year low of $159.69 and a one year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $139,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after purchasing an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after purchasing an additional 164,266 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after purchasing an additional 208,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

