Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERI. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Veritone by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Veritone by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 74.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Veritone by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,518,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,147,000 after buying an additional 190,845 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $219.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.20. Veritone has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $37.14.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.27. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 84.40% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

