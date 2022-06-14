Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Up 1.9%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.25 and last traded at C$28.52. 264,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,081,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.98.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.66.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.3051381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270. Also, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total value of C$198,066.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,791.79.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

