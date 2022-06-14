Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.59. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

