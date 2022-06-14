Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Down to $4.69

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.59. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 90 shares trading hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
