Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $11.84

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $12.44. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 14 shares.

VERV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 756.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 242,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

