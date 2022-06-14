Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

DSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

