Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,963 shares of company stock valued at $297,435. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

