Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.91.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.