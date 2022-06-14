Victrex (LON:VCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,590.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,590 ($19.30) and last traded at GBX 1,591 ($19.31), with a volume of 31531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,632 ($19.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($26.70) to GBX 2,000 ($24.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,544.29 ($30.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,753.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,997.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other Victrex news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.30) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,651.90). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 525 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,576.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

