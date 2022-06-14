Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.18.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.
About Village Super Market (Get Rating)
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.
