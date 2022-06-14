Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 17.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

