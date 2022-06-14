Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Director Laura I. Bushnell Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,202 shares in the company, valued at $36,675.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

