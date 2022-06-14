Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $40.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNOM. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,002 shares of company stock worth $10,980,257. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,547,000 after buying an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,690,000 after buying an additional 101,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.