Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) vs. Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Head-To-Head Survey

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 12.72% 3.22% 2.40% Amplify Energy -16.07% -18.64% 3.98%

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Amplify Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $504.92 million 11.26 $57.94 million $1.05 32.30 Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.99 -$32.07 million ($1.60) -5.53

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viper Energy Partners and Amplify Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $36.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Amplify Energy has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential downside of 29.06%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Amplify Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

