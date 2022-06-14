Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading 6.7% Higher

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.63. 109,354 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,348,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,268,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,449,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,916,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.