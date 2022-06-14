VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Up 56.5% in May

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the May 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of VQS stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.30.

VIQ Solutions ( NASDAQ:VQS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 100.86% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VIQ Solutions will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

