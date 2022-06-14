Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Down 30.4% in May

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ VIVE opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 353.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the third quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Viveve Medical to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

