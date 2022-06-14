VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $240,900.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,705,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,058,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $199,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $28.24.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VIZIO had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth about $44,352,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $8,811,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at $16,127,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

