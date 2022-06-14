Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VDMCY opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45.

Vodacom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Limited provides a range of communications products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers voice, messaging, converged, broadband, data connectivity, and mobile financial services, as well as contract or prepaid voice and other value-added services to consumer and enterprise customers and telecommunication and other companies.

