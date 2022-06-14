Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €39.00 ($40.63) to €35.00 ($36.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

