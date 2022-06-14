Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.86

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €30.86 ($32.15) and last traded at €30.86 ($32.15), with a volume of 3462690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €32.75 ($34.11).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNA shares. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.71) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.04) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($48.96) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €36.93 and its 200-day moving average is €43.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

