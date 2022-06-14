voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
NYSE:VJET opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $15.46.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
