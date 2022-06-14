VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Acquires 5,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,545,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,677,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli acquired 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOXX. DA Davidson cut their target price on VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

