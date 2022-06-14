VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VSL opened at GBX 85.66 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 26.89 and a quick ratio of 26.64. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 82.40 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.20 ($1.19).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

