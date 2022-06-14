Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 641,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $152.97 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $151.41 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

