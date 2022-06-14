WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading 7% Higher

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 1,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 272,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

WKME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

The firm has a market cap of $755.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

