Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.15. Wallbox shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 1,991 shares trading hands.
WBX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.
Wallbox Company Profile (NYSE:WBX)
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.
