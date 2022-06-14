Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.79 billion-$585.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.18 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

WMT opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

