Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO David Abraham Gilboa Sells 5,224 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,771,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
