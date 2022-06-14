Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO David Abraham Gilboa Sells 5,224 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRBY. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,771,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.