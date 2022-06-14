Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 5,084 Shares

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26.
WRBY opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.
A number of research firms have commented on WRBY. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $93,249,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $37,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
