Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Steven Clive Miller Sells 7,053 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 10th, Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76.
Shares of WRBY opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $60.30.
WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
