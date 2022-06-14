Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.
Shares of WRE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,021. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $26.92.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
