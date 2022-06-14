Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $136.97 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,829,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.