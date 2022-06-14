Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 58,785 shares.The stock last traded at $1.58 and had previously closed at $1.41.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
