Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $122.38

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $122.38 and last traded at $122.48, with a volume of 828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.77.

WTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

