Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Down 34.1% in May

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 917,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,386,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,565,308.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,852,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 18,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,489. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEAV. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

