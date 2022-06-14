Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) & Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Unisys -17.48% -36.72% 2.57%

92.4% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Web Blockchain Media and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Unisys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Unisys has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.08%.

Risk & Volatility

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Unisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unisys $2.05 billion 0.36 -$448.50 million ($5.18) -2.14

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys.

Summary

Unisys beats Web Blockchain Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Unisys (Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The C&I segment offers solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The ECS segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing, and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; PowerSuite, a packaged software tool used by enterprise IT to monitor, analyze, troubleshoot and secure collaboration, and communications multi-platform environments; Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. In addition, the company provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. It serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

