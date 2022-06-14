WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

