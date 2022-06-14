WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BUDZ opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
About WEED
