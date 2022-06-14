Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agilent Technologies (A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) in the last few weeks:

6/4/2022 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/26/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Agilent Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2022 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Agilent Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average of $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,397,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,291,000 after buying an additional 513,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

