Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comcast (CMCSA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA):

6/10/2022 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

6/2/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/2/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

4/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00.

4/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00.

4/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $52.00.

4/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $48.00.

4/28/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $62.00 to $57.00.

4/19/2022 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 90,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 19,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

