Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cognex (CGNX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX):

6/9/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $80.00.

5/31/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/10/2022 – Cognex had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $95.00 to $75.00.

4/19/2022 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after acquiring an additional 130,319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

